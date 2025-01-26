Large Quantity of Brown Sugar Seized at Rangpo Checkpost

Rangpo Police intercepted a significant quantity of brown sugar being smuggled into the state at the Rangpo Checkpost. Three individuals were arrested in connection with the case.

The accused have been identified as Chandra Kr. Chettri, alias Anand (32), a resident of Bagheykhola; Bijay Biswakarma, alias Psyco (29), also from Bagheykhola; and Mayur Ranpal (28), a resident of Khanikhola, Rangpo. The contraband was being transported in a WagonR vehicle with registration number SK08T0239.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and all three suspects are currently in the custody of Rangpo Police. Further investigations are underway.