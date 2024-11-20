State-Level Sakewa Festival 2024 Celebrated with Festivity in Gyalshing District

The State-Level Sakewa Festival 2024, a vibrant celebration of the Rai community’s rich cultural heritage was observed with festivity at Tathang Village under Yuksam-Tashiding Constituency in Gyalshing District. Organized by the Akhil Kirat Rai Sangh (AKRS), the festival highlighted the unique traditions, language, and customs of the Rai community, celebrating their invaluable contributions to the cultural heritage of Sikkim.

The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, accompanied by Madam Krishna Rai. The event was also attended by Minister-cum-Area MLA, Mr Tshering T. Bhutia, Minister of UD&HD and F&CS, Mr Bhojraj Rai, Minister of Building & Housing, Mr Bhim Hang Subba, Minister of Roads & Bridges, Mr N. B. Dahal, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament, Dr. Indra Hang Subba and MLA-cum-Advisors Mr L. N. Sharma, Mr Sudesh Kumar Subba, Mr Erung Lepcha, Smt. Pamin Lepcha, Smt. Kala Rai and Shri Satish Chandra Rai.

The gathering also included Chairpersons, Advisors, Former legislators, Zilla Adhyaksha (Gyalshing, Soreng, and Namchi), Zilla Up-Adhyaksha (Gyalshing, Soreng, and Namchi), District Collector and Superintendent of Police (Gyalshing District), President and executive members of AKRS, Sikkim, representatives of Rai Association from Darjeeling, Manipur, Siliguri, Meghalaya, and Dooars, along with Zilla and Gram Panchayat representatives and other prominent members of the Rai community.

The festival was a vibrant showcase of the Rai community’s culture, featuring mesmerizing cultural performances, ethnic costumes, traditional food stalls etc. Attendees also explored exhibitions of traditional Rai literature, cuisine and handicrafts, gaining a deeper appreciation for the culture’s rich traditions.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang extended warm greetings on the occasion and commended the community’s dedicated efforts in preserving and promoting their unique cultural identity. He reiterated the state government’s commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at safeguarding the rich cultural heritage of the state while fostering inclusivity and harmony among all communities.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Yaksum-Tashiding constituency has recorded the highest number of employment appointments, emphasizing the developmental initiatives undertaken in the area. He informed the gathering that the construction of houses, the distribution of GCI sheets, and the allotments for homestay construction, which were distributed before the election, will be provided shortly as the required budget has already been sanctioned.

He also shared details of the government’s health initiatives, including partnerships with leading hospitals across the country, wherein the government will cover the costs of treatment.

Emphasizing the non-political nature of the Akhil Kirat Rai Sangh (AKRS), the Chief Minister clarified that it is a non-profit organization solely dedicated to the community’s development. He assured that all demands submitted by the AKRS have been duly acknowledged and progressed for the welfare of the community.

Addressing the shortage of Rai language teachers in some schools, the Chief Minister encouraged applications from candidates, assuring priority to applicants from the region. He also proposed organizing a three-day convention focusing on the development of the Rai community to facilitate in-depth research and formulate welfare measures.

In response to AKRS’s demand for the construction of a Rai Khim in Gyalshing District, the Chief Minister assured its inclusion in the upcoming supplementary budget. Additionally, to promote cultural preservation and upliftment, he announced the appointment of Shri Mani Das Rai as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Cultural Department for Rai Language.

The Chief Minister also raised concern over the declining birth rate in the state. He highlighted government initiatives, including additional increments for employees with two or more children and financial assistance of up to ₹3 lakhs for IVF procedures.

In conclusion, the Chief Minister assured the people of the constituency of a public interaction program to be held in December.

In his address, Minister-cum- Area MLA Mr T T. Bhutia extended warm greetings on the occasion of Sakewa and expressed his gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister for gracing the celebration with his presence. Thereafter, he presented the genuine and significant demands of the constituency, reflecting the overall development of the region.

He also highlighted recent initiatives undertaken by the Tourism and Commerce & Industries Department, urging the public to actively participate and avail themselves of the associated benefits. Additionally, he emphasized key government programs such as Sikkim Inspires, One Family, One Entrepreneur, BIPASA, and other flagship schemes, underlining the government’s relentless efforts to ensure their successful implementation.

He called upon everyone to work collaboratively as “Team Sikkim,” extending their support to the government in achieving its developmental targets and contributing to the overall progress of the state.

In a brief address,Minister of UD&HD, Mr. Bhojraj Rai, emphasized the significance of celebrating the festival as a reflection of the deep bond between humanity and nature. He urged all communities to participate and celebrate the occasion together in the spirit of unity and harmony. The Minister also expressed his profound gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister for approving all the demands submitted by the association for the welfare and upliftment of the Rai community and extended his warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of the festival.

To honor his commitment to cultural preservation, the organizing committee felicitated the Chief Minister for his steadfast support for Sikkim’s diverse communities.

The Chief Guest also unveiled the annual calendar of Akhil Kirat Rai Sangh followed by Khechuperi Archives – Platinum Jubilee Special Issue school magazine and a book titled Hamro Pahilo Kadam, authored by Devi Ram Rai and Numa Koyu Rai and published by Mr. B.S. Panth.

The Sakewa Festival holds immense cultural significance for the Rai community, with Ubhauli Sakewa officially recognized as a restricted holiday for government offices, PSUs, and educational institutions in Sikkim.

The event concluded with attendees celebrating the spirit of togetherness, leaving with a renewed appreciation for the Rai community’s traditions and values. The Akhil Kirat Rai Sangh was commended for its efforts in organizing such a grand and inclusive celebration, reflecting Sikkim’s rich cultural unity.

