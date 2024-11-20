18-Year-Old Boy Loses Life in Tragic Accident in South Sikkim

In a tragic incident today, a government Scorpio vehicle bearing registration number SK01G3715 collided with an Ntorq scooty along the Melli-Jorthang route in South Sikkim. The scooty rider, identified as 18-year-old Palden Tamang, a resident of Pach Gharay, Turuk in South Sikkim, sustained critical injuries in the crash.

According to reports, the accident occurred approximately 4-5 kilometers from Melli on the way to Jorthang, near the Champa riverside crematorium and Kali Mandir.

The Scorpio was traveling towards Melli, while the scooty was heading in the opposite direction towards Jorthang when the two vehicles collided.

Palden was initially rushed to Melli CHC and later transferred to Namchi District Hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, upon arrival at the hospital, doctors pronounced him dead.

Eyewitnesses described the accident as extremely severe, with debris from the scooter scattered across the scene, underscoring the horrific impact of the collision.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Further updates are awaited as the probe continues.