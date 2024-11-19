CM Prem Singh Tamang’s Surprise Appearance Delights Fans at Governor’s Gold Cup

Football enthusiasts at the 40th All India Governor’s Gold Cup International Football Tournament 2024 were treated to an unexpected and heartwarming moment this evening as Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang made a surprise appearance at the event.

Amidst the cheers and excitement of the evening, the Chief Minister joined the local crowd in the hillside gallery, immersing himself in the electrifying atmosphere. His presence brought an added spark to the already thrilling quarterfinal clash between Chennaiyin FC, ISL (Reserve team) and Church Boys United, Nepal.

As he cheered alongside the fans, Mr. Tamang’s genuine enjoyment and camaraderie with the public resonated deeply, highlighting his love for the game and his connection with the people. His surprise visit added an emotional touch to the evening, leaving spectators and players alike inspired by his support for the sport.

The Governor’s Gold Cup continues to be a celebration of football and community, made even more memorable by moments like these.

IPR News