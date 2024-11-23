Sikkim CM Boots Up For Exhibition Match !  

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang is all set for an exciting exhibition football match as he was spotted procuring gear, including boots, ahead of the clash between Chief Minister XI, Sikkim, and GTA XI, Darjeeling. The match is scheduled to take place at Paljor Stadium during the grand finale of the prestigious Governor’s Gold Cup Football Tournament.

In a heartfelt social media post, the Chief Minister extended an open invitation to football fans to witness the exhibition match and the much-anticipated final between Gangtok Himalayan SC and Northeast United Football Club. He highlighted the critical role of fan support in energizing the teams and creating an electrifying atmosphere at the stadium.

Additionally, the Chief Minister urged fans to cheer for Gangtok Himalayan SC, emphasizing that their encouragement would serve as a tremendous source of motivation for the local team during this momentous event.

