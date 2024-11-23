Regular Teacher Found Brutally Murdered and Buried at Home in Mangan District

In a shocking incident, Passang Tinku Lepcha, a primary regular teacher at PM Government Senior Secondary School in Mangan, was discovered brutally murdered and buried in the kitchen garden of his residence in Upper Singhik Ward, Ringhim Nampatam GPU. The body was recovered on the morning of November 22.

The gruesome discovery was made during a local investigation, prompting immediate action by authorities. The remains have been sent to Gangtok for a postmortem on the morning of November 23 to establish the exact cause of death.

Police, aided by a sniffer dog, confirmed that the crime was perpetrated by an unidentified suspect. A thorough investigation is now underway to identify and apprehend the individual responsible for this heinous act.

Ward Panchayat member Smt. Moti Tamang and Panchayat president Mr. Sherap Bhutia, along with concerned locals, were present at the scene of the incident. Authorities have assured the public that further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

This month itself, a female teacher Sweta Rana Mangar of Makha SSS resident of Gyalshing, West Sikkim, was found dead in her rented accommodation in Gangtok on November 15. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, and police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Courtesy Deepak Sharma, Mangan