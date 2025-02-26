BRO’s Grit and Determination Keep East Sikkim’s Vital Routes Open Amidst Heavy Snowfall

In the face of unforgiving winter conditions, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has once again demonstrated unparalleled resilience and commitment, ensuring that East Sikkim’s crucial lifelines remain open. Over the past week, relentless snowfall has blanketed the region, cutting off access to strategic locations such as the iconic Nathu La Pass (14,140 ft), the revered Baba Harbhajan Mandir, and the treacherous Zuluk bends.

As temperatures plummeted to an icy -20°C and roads disappeared beneath thick layers of snow, BRO personnel sprang into action, working tirelessly to restore connectivity. Equipped with specialized snow clearance machinery and fueled by an unyielding sense of duty, these unsung heroes have been braving extreme conditions to keep vital routes operational for civilians, emergency services, and security forces.

Among the most critical routes in their mission is the road to Nathu La, a strategic border pass essential for both defense logistics and trade. The revered Baba Harbhajan Mandir, a pilgrimage site steeped in legend and devotion, has also been made accessible to visitors, thanks to their relentless efforts. Meanwhile, the notoriously winding Zuluk bends, known for their sharp hairpin turns and steep gradients, presented a formidable challenge. Yet, BRO’s expertise and determination have ensured that even this treacherous stretch remains navigable.

With each passing hour, BRO personnel continue their arduous battle against the elements, embodying the spirit of dedication and service. Their heroic efforts not only uphold connectivity but also provide a lifeline to countless people relying on these roads. As East Sikkim endures the harsh winter, it is the unwavering resolve of the BRO that keeps the region moving forward—one cleared path at a time.