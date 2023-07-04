Fame Argentina’s Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez Arrives India in Kolkata

On Monday, July 4, Lionel Messi’s World Cup-winning partner Emiliano Martinez landed in Kolkata, India’s “City of Joy.” Martinez’s travel to meet with Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mohun Bagan is the main focus of his time there. The renowned goalkeeper arrived at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport as part of his South-Asian tour while playing for Argentina and Aston Villa.

In accordance with a statement from Mohun Bagan’s executive committee, Martinez will be recognized and given the chance to see the club’s facilities while getting to know a few select members. Martinez’s visit to India is particularly significant since, as the ISL had already announced, he will open Mohun Bagan’s “Pele-Maradona-Sobers Gate” at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Martinez conveyed his joy about being in India and described it as a beautiful place. During his two-day stay, he expressed his joy at keeping his commitment to travel to India, a country he had always wanted to explore.

Lionel Messi, who is widely recognized as one of the greatest players in history, had the chance to visit India recently for a friendly match, but he chose not to. This wasted opportunity was disappointing for football fans in India. But the All India Football Federation (AIFF), citing budgetary limitations as stated by Shaji Prabhakaran, the AIFF secretary general, rejected the Argentina Football Association’s proposal. Fans of Messi in India were upset by this news and want to see him perform on Indian land.