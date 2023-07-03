Watch : Police Officer Assaults Youth and Forces Him to Lick Spit in Bihar

In a disturbing incident captured on video, a police officer in Bihar is seen physically assaulting a young man and coercing him into licking his own spit. The incident is reported to have occurred on Friday at Patel Maidan Golambar in Samastipur.

While heartwarming videos showcasing acts of kindness and compassion are often shared online, there are occasions when we witness the dark side of human behavior, where individuals treat others as inferior and menial.

The viral video circulating on social media depicts a police officer beating a man and compelling him to consume his own saliva. The incident unfolded when a man, allegedly chewing gutkha, spat from a moving bus, accidentally splattering some of it onto the uniform of a police officer from the Team Hawks. Outraged by this act, the officer forcibly pulled the young man off the bus near Golambar Stadium in Samastipur and subjected him to a brutal assault before demanding that he lick the spewed gutkha from the ground.

The victim, identified as Bharat Kumar from Muzaffarpur, was traveling home on a bus when the incident took place. Samastipur SP Vinay Tiwari confirmed the occurrence of the incident and revealed that it came to light through the circulation of viral videos on social media.

Horrified by the actions of the police officer, some bystanders recorded the incident and shared it online, causing it to quickly gain widespread attention. In response, Samastipur SP Vinay Tiwari suspended the officer involved, a member of Team Hawks, and initiated an investigation into the matter.

This appalling incident highlights the need for accountability within law enforcement and raises important questions about the treatment of citizens by those entrusted with their protection and well-being.