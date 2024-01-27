Caution: Exercise Caution When Making Purchases on OLX

Gangtok, 27 January : Instances of fraudulent activities on OLX are on the rise, with scammers targeting various locations, including Gangtok. A recent case serves as an illustration of such deceptive practices.

A person, operating under a legitimate OLX ID, alleges to have undergone a job transfer and identifies as a CISF constable working in the Indian Airspace. This individual lists various household items at exceptionally low prices.

We strongly advise against engaging in any transactions with this individual, even if they present a counterfeit identity proof. Instead, opt for local, in-person meetings to inspect the items and finalize the deal, avoiding online transactions based on dubious trust.

It is crucial to spread awareness about such fraudulent activities. Kindly share this information with everyone in your network to prevent potential victims from falling prey to these scams. ⚠️

Listen Conversation With Fraud

