Aggrieved Villagers Write to Chief Minister, Request Rehabilitation

Mangan, 29 July : Residents of Toong, Rel, and Naga wards in North Sikkim have submitted an urgent appeal to the Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), seeking rehabilitation and the construction of a model village under the Smart City scheme at Upper Naga (Rel Partam).

The villagers, who have been severely affected by a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) on October 4, 2023, and a subsequent cloudburst on June 12, 2024, stated that their current homes are no longer habitable. The disaster-affected area, comprising approximately 300 critically affected houses, is reportedly sinking, making it unsafe for continued residence.



In their letter, the villagers emphasized the necessity for immediate intervention, expressing their hope that the Chief Minister would consider their plight and facilitate the establishment of a new, safer settlement.

