From Streets to Scrubs: The Unbelievable Journey of Dr. Pinki Haryan

Dharamshala, 05 October : Once a child beggar scavenging for food in Mcleodganj’s garbage dumps, Pinki Haryan has risen against all odds to become a qualified doctor. Her remarkable transformation is a testament to the power of determination, hard work, and the unwavering support of those who believed in her.

A Chance Encounter

In 2004, Lobsang Jamyang, a Tibetan refugee monk and director of the Dharamshala-based charitable trust, Tong-Len, spotted Pinki begging on the streets. Recognizing her potential, Jamyang convinced her parents to let her pursue education.

A New Path Unfolds

Pinki joined Dayanand Public School and became one of the first students at the Tong-Len Charitable Trust’s hostel for destitute children. Despite initial homesickness, she remained focused on her studies, realizing education was her ticket out of poverty.

Against All Odds

Pinki cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and secured admission to a prestigious medical college in China with the help of the Tong-Len Charitable Trust. After completing her MBBS course, she returned to Dharamshala, ready to serve the destitute.

A Dream Fulfilled

“Poverty was my biggest struggle. I wanted a better life,” Pinki shared. As a child, she had always dreamed of becoming a doctor, driven by a desire to help her community.

A Ripple Effect

Pinki’s success has inspired her brother and sister to enroll in school, and she credits Lobsang Jamyang for her achievements. “He believed in me and gave me the support I needed to succeed.”

A Legacy of Hope

Lobsang Jamyang’s charitable trust has transformed the lives of numerous destitute children, empowering them to become engineers, doctors, journalists, and more. “Children should not be treated as machines to earn money,” Jamyang emphasizes. “They should be encouraged to become good human beings.”

Dr. Pinki Haryan’s story serves as a shining example of resilience and the impact of selfless support. As she prepares for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) to practice medicine in India, her journey inspires countless others to chase their dreams, no matter the obstacles.

