CM Pays Tribute to Former CM Nar Bahadur Bhandari on His Birth Anniversary

Pakyong, 05 October : On the birth anniversary of Late Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari, Sikkim’s second Chief Minister, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) offered a heartfelt tribute, acknowledging the visionary leader’s monumental contributions to the state’s development.

In his message, CM Tamang highlighted Bhandari’s transformative role in shaping Sikkim’s history during his tenure as Chief Minister from 1979 to 1994. “Today, we honor the legacy of a true visionary who served the people of Sikkim with unwavering commitment,” he said.

One of Bhandari’s most significant achievements, as noted by CM Tamang, was the inclusion of the Nepali language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. This landmark decision protected the linguistic rights of the Nepali-speaking community and elevated their cultural identity on the national stage.

In recognition of Bhandari’s lasting contributions, the state government launched the Nar Bahadur Bhandari Fellowship Scheme, which provides Sikkim’s brightest students the opportunity to pursue higher education at top universities around the world. Furthermore, the state has declared Shri Bhandari’s birth anniversary as a gazetted holiday, ensuring his legacy is remembered and celebrated annually.

“Shri Bhandari’s exemplary leadership, integrity, and foresight set a high standard for governance, earning him the respect and admiration of the people of Sikkim and the nation,” CM Tamang remarked. He emphasized that Bhandari’s values of service, justice, and equality continue to inspire future generations.

On this occasion, CM Tamang reaffirmed the government’s commitment to following in Bhandari’s footsteps, dedicating their efforts to the welfare and prosperity of Sikkim.

CM Prem Singh Tamang Pays Tribute to Former Sikkim CM Nar Bahadur Bhandari on 84th Birth Anniversary

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, alongside Hon’ble Ministers, MP Lok Sabha, Deputy Speaker, MLAs, Advisors, former Ministers, MLAs, Heads of Departments, and esteemed dignitaries, paid a solemn tribute to the late Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari, Sikkim’s revered second Chief Minister, on the occasion of his 84th birth anniversary.

In commemoration of ‘Shri Bhandari Jayanti,’ CM Tamang highlighted the significant contributions of Bhandari, often hailed as the ‘Architect of Modern Sikkim,’ whose visionary leadership profoundly shaped the future of the state. The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to following in the footsteps of Shri Bhandari, focusing on the welfare and prosperity of Sikkim.

One of Bhandari’s most notable accomplishments was securing the inclusion of the Nepali language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, a monumental achievement that cemented his legacy on both national and international stages. CM Tamang emphasized that Bhandari’s leadership continues to inspire the state’s current efforts toward realizing the aspirations of the people of Sikkim.