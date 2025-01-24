Fire Averted at MG Marg Due to Quick Response

A potential disaster was averted on Friday evening in Gangtok’s bustling MG Marg area when a fire broke out in a building at New Market, reportedly caused by a short circuit.

The incident occurred between 7:00 PM and 7:20 PM, sending a wave of alarm through the crowded locality. However, thanks to the swift response of nearby residents and locals, the fire was contained before it could escalate. Buckets of water and portable fire extinguishers were used to control the flames until the fire brigade arrived.

The fire tender faced a brief delay of 5-6 minutes due to road congestion caused by packed vehicles in the New Market lane. Despite this, the fire department managed to extinguish the fire completely after arriving at the scene.

The timely actions of the community, combined with the efforts of the firefighters, prevented what could have been a significant disaster. No any human casualties took place in incident.