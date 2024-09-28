A Geyser of Poop : Nanning’s Sewage Mishap Floods Streets, Leaves Commuters Stinky Stunned

In an unexpected and unpleasant turn of events, the streets of Nanning, China were the scene of an alarming sewage catastrophe on the morning of September 24.

Commuters were left in shock as a sewage pipeline exploded, sending a towering jet of waste soaring 33 feet into the air. The incident unfolded during a routine pressure test on a newly installed sewage system by construction workers, only for the test to go horribly wrong.

What followed was a messy eruption, drenching nearby vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians with a shower of raw sewage. Dashcam footage, which rapidly spread across social media, captured the horrific moment when a yellowish column of waste burst forth, splattering the area.

One unlucky car was completely blanketed in the foul matter, while others navigated the soiled roads, desperately trying to avoid further contamination. Pedestrians were similarly caught in the fray, with many unfortunately soaked by the smelly downpour as they tried to pass through.