Fake Bureaucrat Busted: Noida Woman Arrested for Spoofing Cops in Bold Impersonation Scheme

Noida, 05 October : In a daring scheme of impersonation, Greater Noida Police have arrested a woman, Zoya Khan, for posing as a senior IAS, IPS, and IFS officer to pressure and threaten police officials and civilians through spoof calls.

Khan, a former UPSC aspirant, was reportedly frustrated after failing the exam and turned to deceitful tactics, impersonating high-ranking government officials to manipulate and intimidate. Recently, she called the SHO of Noida’s Sector 142 police station, masquerading as a senior officer, and demanded favorable treatment in a case.

In another instance, Khan threatened a man named Abhishek Jain, posing as an officer from the Anti-Corruption Bureau, warning him that non-compliance would result in false charges and jail time.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shakti Mohan Awasthi revealed that Khan used advanced spoofing technology, operating via a Dubai-based server to disguise her number. She even manipulated her voice using apps like MagicCall to sound male during her fraudulent interactions.

Khan’s bold impersonations spanned multiple cities, including Noida, Gurugram, and Meerut, where she demanded police escorts under the guise of being a senior bureaucrat. Investigations have uncovered several cases linked to her, with further inquiries ongoing, including the possible involvement of a real IAS officer.

Currently, Zoya Khan remains in police custody as authorities dig deeper into her elaborate impersonation and threatening schemes.