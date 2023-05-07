Operation Guras : 128 Stranded Sikkim Students In Manipur Flown Back Home

Under the constant supervision of Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), a total of 128 Sikkimese students in Manipur have been safely brought back to Sikkim. Yesterday, they were flown from Imphal Airport to Kolkata, and today they will be transhipped to Siliguri, with all expenses covered by the Government of Sikkim.

Since the uncertainty in Manipur began, CM Shri P.S. Golay has been in communication with the Union Government, Chief Minister of Manipur, Army, and local authorities to facilitate the return of Sikkimese students from the state.



The Government of Sikkim held a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, and helpline numbers were assigned to the PRO of the CM a few days ago for the students’ return.

Chief Minister Shri P.S. Golay personally oversaw the entire operation to bring back the students and citizens. The Chief Minister’s office, Resident Commissioner- Sikkim House Delhi, Sikkim House Guwahati, Sikkim House Kolkata, Home Department Siliguri, SNT Division- Siliguri, and various officials were all involved in the process.

A total of 128 students have been brought back to Sikkim from the conflict-affected state of Manipur. Flights were arranged by the State government from Imphal to Kolkata, and the students were then transported to Siliguri by bus. SNT buses have been arranged by the State government for their transit to the State upon their arrival in Siliguri today.



It is worth noting that a resident doctor from Sikkim who was posted in a far-off area in Manipur was also brought back to Imphal and then to Kolkata safely.

Under the direction of Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang, “Operation GURANS,” an initiative of the State government to bring back students to Sikkim, was spearheaded by Chief Secretary Shri V.B. Pathak, IAS. The Chief Minister constantly monitored the situation in Manipur and took stock of every aspect of the students’ security and other issues.

The Sikkim administration closely coordinated with the Manipur administration, including the Chief Secretary and senior officials at the State level, along with the DCs and SPs of Manipur, to ensure the safe passage of the students from their respective hostels to the airport in Manipur.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Shri A.S. Rao, IPS, Director General of Police, Sikkim, Shri A.K. Singh, IPS, Resident Commissioner, Sikkim House, New Delhi, Shri A.K. Chand, IPS, Secretary, Home, Smt. Tashi Cho Cho, and DIG/Range, Gangtok, Shri Tashi Wangyal, IPS, were actively involved in this exercise.

Secretary, Home, Smt. Tashi Cho Cho, DIG/Range, Gangtok, Shri Tashi Wangyal, IPS, and Resident Commissioner, Sikkim House, New Delhi, Shri A.K. Chand, IPS, proactively coordinated with the Manipur district administration and airline service providers and played a key role in ensuring the students’ smooth passage.

The State government has taken care of all the necessary requirements of the students during their transit.

Simultaneously, the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Sikkim, led by Secretary, Ms. Namrata Thapa, IAS, played a significant role in providing essential information to the masses since the emergency meeting held at Tashiling Secretariat.

Under the directive of the Chief Secretary, a helpline service (03592 299959, 8:00 am-8:00 pm) had also been set up at Emergency Response Support System located at Tashiling Secretariat, which had a dedicated team in charge of addressing any calls of distress from the students of Sikkim in Manipur.

The State government has extended gratitude to the Government of Manipur for their cooperation and coordination in ensuring safe return of the students to Sikkim.

