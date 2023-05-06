Saheed Siddhant Chhetri Body Reached His Native Village in Darjeeling

The body of Saheed jawan Siddhant Chhetri, wrapped in the tricolor reached his native village in Darjeeling. The mortal remains of Para Trooper Siddhant Chetri arrived at Tech Area Air Force Station Bagdogra at 02:30 PM. The body was then brought to Bengdubi Military Station for wreath-laying ceremony. Army and civilian dignitaries paid tribute to the martyr with full military honor. Para Tropper Chhetri laid his life during terrorist attack in Rajouri JK on Friday morning.

Shri Sankar Ghosh, MLA of Siliguri, and Army officers laid wreaths on behalf of the Eastern Army Commander and GOC Trishakti Corps, respectively, among the civilian dignitaries.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the mortal remains were further taken to his native place, Upper Rangdu Busty, Darjeeling, for cremation and last rites.

Speaking with media Saheed’s brother told ,”My brother had a deep passion for serving his country, so he joined the Army in 2020. Due to his exceptional performance, he was assigned to the Para (Special Forces) unit. He had gotten married just two months prior and had to return to his duty station in Jammu and Kashmir.

Unfortunately, his service was cut short as he was martyred within just 15 days of his return. His sacrifice will always be remembered, and he will forever be honored as a hero who gave his life in the service of his country”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.