Siliguri Shocker : Drunk Husband allegedly burns wife to death

A disturbing incident has surfaced from the Sahid Colony area of ward no. 35 in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, where a husband is suspected to have killed his wife by setting her on fire. Reports suggest that the husband, who was under the influence of alcohol, arrived at their home last night and proceeded to pour kerosene on his wife before setting her ablaze. Tragically, the wife was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Locals and relative informed media that duo married 16 years ago, husband was a oil-tanker driver and have one 16-year-old daughter.

