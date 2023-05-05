Covid-19 is no longer considered a global health emergency : WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) made an announcement on Friday that Covid-19 is no longer considered a global health emergency, which was initially declared three years ago. The end of this phase marks a significant moment for the world, as the pandemic has drastically affected lives and caused the deaths of seven million people globally. However, it’s important to note that the virus will still be considered a public health threat and will maintain pandemic status like HIV.

WHO director general, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated with hope that Covid-19 is no longer considered a global health emergency. But, he also emphasized that the virus is not over as a global health threat. As recently as last week, Covid-19 was responsible for claiming a life every three minutes, and the virus is still causing fatalities and changing. There is also a risk of new variants emerging, leading to new surges in cases and deaths.

According to Dr Tedros, WHO officials believe that they have the necessary tools to contain future pandemics. However, we still need to learn to live with Covid-19, which has caused severe economic upheaval, erasing trillions from GDP, disrupting travel and trade, shuttering businesses, and pushing millions into poverty.

Despite the announcement that Covid-19 is no longer a global health emergency, Dr Tedros cautioned against countries dismantling the systems they have built to combat the virus. He stated that it is time for countries to transition from emergency mode to managing Covid-19 alongside other infectious diseases. If the virus poses a global peril again, he wouldn’t hesitate to summon the Emergency Committee for a fresh assessment.

While the decision may not significantly change perceptions, many countries have already rolled back public health restrictions. However, the announcement can help calm anxieties and enable nations to take more structured long-term strategies in public health.

LIVE: Media briefing on #COVID19 and global health issues with @DrTedros https://t.co/eNfCX95RaG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 5, 2023

During the deliberative session, the Committee members, whose advice Dr Tedros followed, pointed out that there has been a decreasing trend in Covid-19 deaths, a decline in Covid-19 related hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions, and high levels of population immunity to SARS-CoV-2. The committee’s position has been evolving over the last several months. Although there are still uncertainties about the potential evolution of SARS-CoV-2, they advised that it is time to transition to long-term management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 “Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I have accepted that advice”-@DrTedros #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/esKKKOb1TZ — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 5, 2023

The WHO Director-General will convene an IHR Review Committee to advise on Standing Recommendations for the long-term management of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, taking into account the 2023-2025 Covid-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan.

The WHO hopes that nations will sustain the national capacity gains and prepare for future events to avoid a cycle of panic and neglect. Countries should consider how to improve their readiness for future outbreaks, update respiratory pathogen pandemic preparedness plans in line with WHO guidance, and restore health programs that have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s important to integrate Covid-19 vaccination into life course vaccination programs, maintain efforts to increase Covid-19 vaccination coverage for all people in the high-priority groups, and actively address vaccine acceptance and demand issues with communities. Nations should continue reporting mortality and morbidity data, as well as variant surveillance information, to the WHO.

