Madonna Hospitalized: Singer in ICU Due to Severe Bacterial Infection

Renowned 64-years-old singing sensation Madonna is in ICU Due to Severe Bacterial Infection, Postpones Upcoming Celebration Tour.

Madonna’s highly anticipated Celebration tour, which was set to include performances in various cities such as Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Denver, Atlanta, and Boston, has been postponed. The reason behind this sudden change is a ‘serious bacterial infection’ that has landed the singer in the intensive care unit (ICU). Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, took to Instagram on Wednesday to provide an update on her condition, revealing that she fell ill on Saturday and has since been under medical care.

The 64-year-old icon’s health is said to be improving, although she continues to require medical attention. Oseary assured fans that Madonna is expected to make a full recovery from the infection. Initially scheduled to commence on July 15 in Vancouver, the Celebration tour will now be rescheduled to accommodate Madonna’s recovery process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

