Ragging By Staff Of Pranami Global School In Jamnagar Cause Behind Children Missing

Siliguri, 21 Sep : A shocking revelation has come to light involving three underage students, two hailing from Sikkim and one from Nepal, which has exposed incidents of ragging within the premises of Pranami Global School in Jamnagar, Gujarat. In the previous month of August, these three students, identified as Paljor Tamang, Devraj, and Prajjwal, mysteriously disappeared from Pranami Global School in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Fortunately, they were located with the assistance of the Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), Sikkim Police Crime Branch Sikkim Residential Commissioner (RC Sikkim), Delhi Police, Gujarat Police, and Rajasthan Police.

Upon their safe return, these students spoke with the The Siliguri Today (TST) at Bagdogra, where they disclosed alarming details about the ongoing ragging that was occurring within the school. This disturbing revelation shed light on the conditions that drove these innocent students to flee from the school.

Report by Uma Sha