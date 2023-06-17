Due to incessant rainfall for the last three days, the road connectivity in Chungthang, Mangan District has been disrupted. 2,464 tourists including 60 students of Namchi College are stranded at Lachen and Lachung.

Under the guidance of CM Shri Prem Singh Tamang,the District Administration, headed by DC Mangan, Shri Hem Kumar Chettri alongside SP Mangan, Shri Tshering Gyatso Bhutia, initiated intervention and the evacuation process thus commenced at 11:00 am today. T



he District Administration is being continuously directed by the state government and all preparations were made accordingly in the evening of 16th June, 2023. Personnel from QRT (DDMA), Sikkim Police, GREF, BRO, ITBP, Army, Travel Agency association Sikkim has been deployed for evacuation.

A tentative number of 19 buses has been pressed into relief action along with 70 small vehicles as of yet.

Till the time of reporting, three buses and 2 light vehicles carrying 123 passengers/ tourists have so far been evacuated and moved towards Gangtok further more buses and vehicles are being arranged and are en route.

Two log Bridges being constructed over the landslide area by the public and Panchayats have been reported as of yet.

On the other side Karamyogis of BRO Project Swastik worked overnight in heavy rains and inclement weather to create a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate rescue of tourists. Over 300 tourists have been rescued till 1200h on 17 June 23. Efforts are on to restore the road connectivity, while the evacuation of tourists would continue.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Speaks With Media On Incident and Rescue Operation

During the interaction with the media persons post the “award ceremony” for the meritorious sports persons and cash incentives to various organisations here at Chintan Bhawan today, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang expressed his heartfelt condolences for the demise of a 90-year-old cattle herder in Rimbi, West Sikkim. The unfortunate incident occurred on Friday.

As news of the tragedy reached the Chief Minister, he promptly consulted with the District Magistrate in Gyalshing to address the matter and ensure appropriate support for the deceased’s family.

In a separate discussion regarding the approaching monsoon season and it’s preparedness, the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s readiness to tackle the challenges posed by heavy rains, including landslides, flash floods, and disruptions in connectivity at both the state and district levels. Stressing the importance of preparedness, he assured that the district administration and various departments are on alert mode with their proactive measures.

“The district administration and different departments are always prepared when the monsoon season arrives. As soon as issues are identified, the administration promptly works towards resolving them,” stated the Chief Minister.

Assessing the current situation, the Chief Minister revealed that considerations are underway regarding the issuance or restriction of permits until the weather conditions improve. This cautious approach aims to prioritize the safety and well-being of the public amid potential risks associated with inclement weather.

As the state braces itself for the forthcoming monsoons, the Chief Minister’s assurance of support and the government’s preparedness serve as a beacon of hope for the people of Sikkim.

With Inputs from IPR and BRO Swastik

