Collective helping hand pressed for rescuing more than 2000 tourists in Sikkim

On Saturday, the Indian Army and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) successfully rescued over 2,000 tourists in North Sikkim who had been stranded due to heavy rainfall-induced landslides in the region.

The district of North Sikkim experienced torrential rainfall on Thursday evening till Friday, resulting in flash floods and road blockages caused by landslides. The inclement weather caused a bridge near Chungthang to be washed away, leaving approximately 3,500 tourists stranded in the area.

Taking swift action, the troops of the Striking Lion Division, Trishakti Corps, Indian Army, and BRO worked tirelessly throughout the night amidst challenging weather conditions. They managed to create a temporary crossing over the flooded area, enabling the rescue of the stranded tourists. The army personnel assisted the tourists in safely crossing the river, while also providing them with hot meals, tents, and medical support.

Currently, efforts are underway to restore road connectivity, and the evacuation of tourists will continue. Temporary tents and medical aid posts have been set up in the area to ensure the well-being of the rescued tourists until the route is cleared for their onward journey.

The Indian Army, responsible for safeguarding the border in the extremely high-altitude regions of the Himalayas, remains proactive in offering assistance to both tourists and the local population.

Due to incessant rainfall, flash floods have wreaked havoc in North Sikkim, leaving hundreds of tourists stranded as major highways have been closed. Particularly affected is the Pegong area, which has led to the complete shutdown of National Highway 10.

Reports on Friday highlighted that numerous individuals, including tourists, were stranded on both sides of the national highway.

To address concerns and provide information regarding the stranded tourists, the North Sikkim district administration has established helpline numbers: 8509822997 and 116464265.

