Flash-flood triggers extensive property loss in parts of West Sikkim

Sikkim continue to experience bizarre damages and property loss as continuous rainfall persists. Since the arrival of the monsoon on June 12, most parts of the state have been subjected to heavy to very heavy rain, resulting in reports of significant destruction.

The Dentam area has been severely affected by incessant rainfall, causing the complete washing away of the road connecting Dentam with Pelling and Gyalshing.

The Kalaz River, swollen by the heavy downpour, has swept away a Kaccha house, an RCC building owned by Phurba Lepcha, two crematory sheds, and a JCB machine belonging to Lok Bahadur Thapa, all located near Dentam bridge. To ensure public safety, efforts are underway to relocate people to safer areas, as stated in a release by the Sikkim police.

In west Sikkim, the road linking Uttarey to Sopakha has been completely washed away at several locations. Additionally, two bridges have been destroyed, and both a trout farm and a poultry farm have suffered significant damage.

Another incident occurred in Sombaria, West Sikkim, where the house of Dawa Sangay Sherpa in Lower Okhrey is on the brink of collapse due to the relentless rainfall experienced on Saturday night. All occupants have been evacuated to a safer location.

The volume of the Ramam River has increased, leading to the complete destruction of all temporary bridges at the border areas connecting West Bengal.

Furthermore, damages have been reported at NTPC Salayangdang, where temporary sheds and some machinery at the project site were swept away by the Ramam River.

Fortunately, no human casualties have been reported at the time of writing this article.

