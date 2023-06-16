90-Year-Old Man Swept Away by River, Multiple Landslides Witnessed in Sikkim

Following heavy rainfall on Thursday night, Sikkim has experienced devastating events throughout the state. Among the incidents reported, a tragic incident unfolded in Rimbi, West Sikkim, where a 90-year-old cattleman and his cow shed were swept away by the rising water levels of the Rimbi River. The elderly cattleman has been identified as Ash Lall Limboo, a 90-year-old resident of Darap, West Sikkim, and the son of the late Ash Dal Limboo, according to the police report.

In response to the incident, a team led by ASP and SHO Geyzing was dispatched to the location for further investigation. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the shed, which was constructed along the river, was completely washed away. The torrential rain over the past few days has caused the river’s water level to rise significantly. Authorities are currently making efforts to locate the missing individual’s body.

Furthermore, the heavy rainfall has resulted in widespread devastation across North Sikkim, particularly affecting Chungthang, Lachung, Lachen, and Tsomgo areas. The 15th Mile road has suffered severe damage due to the adverse weather conditions. In Pakyong District, the river has destroyed a footbridge in Rolep and caused significant damage to properties along its banks. Additionally, the Rangpo River has surpassed its threshold flow downstream, resulting in the destruction of various properties and triggering panic among the public. To ensure public safety, the district administration has taken immediate action, advising residents living near the river to relocate as incessant rainfall may further increase water levels.

In another incident in North Sikkim, near the Toong Checkpost, a massive landslide occurred, severely impacting a loaded truck with debris from the landslide.

The administration has reported that a considerable number of domestic and international tourists, along with vehicles, are currently stranded in Lachen and Lachung, totaling more than 1,300 individuals. Immediate measures are being taken to provide assistance and ensure their safety.

These incidents highlight the destructive consequences of the heavy rainfall in Sikkim and emphasize the need for proactive measures to mitigate such disasters and protect the lives and properties of the people residing in vulnerable areas.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook fb.com/thevoiceofsikkim or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/thevoicesikkim and Instagram instagram.com/thevoiceofsikkim. Visit www.voiceofsikkim.com.