Missing SSB Jawan Sancha Hang Limboo Found Safe, Allegedly Drugged and Robbed

Sancha Hang Limboo, a missing SSB jawan, has been found safe, bringing immense relief to his family and well-wishers. According to family sources, Limboo fell victim to a scam at Lucknow Station, where a group of three to four individuals allegedly befriended him and offered him juice laced with an intoxicant. As a result, he lost consciousness for nearly two days, during which his mobile phone and cash were stolen.

After an extensive search operation, he was successfully located and safely brought to NJP Station through the coordinated efforts of Sikkim Police, Special Branch, SSB personnel, and his family members. Expressing their gratitude, his family has thanked the media fraternity of Sikkim, Sikkim Police, the SSB team, and all well-wishers for their support during the distressing period.

Meanwhile, authorities have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for the incident.