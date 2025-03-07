BJP Slams SKM Government Over Several Issues Thriving In The State

The BJP Sikkim State Unit held a press conference today, highlighting several pressing issues, including delayed dearness allowance for government employees, unpaid incentives for milk producers, and increased taxation on vehicles, land, tourism, and essential services.

Party spokesperson Passang Gyali Sherpa strongly criticized the state government’s taxation policies, alleging that steep hikes in land tax, motor vehicle tax, and electricity bills have put excessive financial strain on citizens. The party also condemned former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling’s statement on the possible merger of Sikkim with Darjeeling under Article 3 of the Constitution, calling it misleading and irresponsible.



Additionally, BJP raised concerns over the Samsong Tamang case, demanding a judicial inquiry under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952. Addressing the Minimum Wages Act, the party accused the government of failing to implement the promised ₹15,000 minimum wage for temporary employees, stating that many are still receiving ₹9,000 per month, making it difficult to sustain amid rising living costs.

BJP also highlighted the increasing suicide rate and declining fertility rate in Sikkim, urging the government to establish a dedicated mental health department to address the crisis. Concerns were also raised over the impact of high taxation on the adventure tourism sector, where rising costs for permits, guides, and porters have led to a decline in tourist inflow.

Furthermore, BJP questioned the state’s financial transparency, particularly in the disinvestment of Sikkim Urja Company, alleging that the CAG report lacks clarity on capital expenditures and debt management. The party has called for greater accountability and a review of taxation policies to ease the financial burden on the people of Sikkim.

Report by Lalit Dahal