Slew Of Announcements By CM For Gurujis Of Sikkim On Sarathi Samman Diwas 2024

Gangtok, August 2 (IPR): Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang made a series of announcements today for the welfare of ‘Chalak Gurujis’ at the function celebrating the Sarathi Samman Diwas at Manan Kendra.

The following initiatives were announced:

1. Reduction in Fine for Challan Without PUC: Previously set at Rs 10,000, the fine for operating without a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate has now been reduced to Rs 500. However, if the certificate is not produced within 15 days, the fine will revert to Rs 10,000.

2. Insurance Policy for Drivers: The Sarathi Welfare Board will soon facilitate the issuance of insurance policies for all drivers. Drivers are required to submit the necessary documents to the Board to benefit from this policy.

3. Sikkim Cab App: We encourage all drivers and members of the public to download the Sikkim Cab App. This new platform will revolutionize taxi booking through an online system and enhance earning opportunities for taxi drivers.

4. Reciprocal Transport Agreement with West Bengal: We are in the process of establishing a new Reciprocal Transport Agreement with the West Bengal Government, which will increase the quota of taxi vehicles from Sikkim, benefiting our transport operators.

5. Sikkim Voter Card holders will be permitted to drive luxurious vehicles.

Report from DIO, Gangtok

Share this: Facebook

X

