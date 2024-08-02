Tragic Turn in Sikkim: Husband Kills Wife in Heated Domestic Dispute

Jorthang, 02 August : In a shocking incident in Sikkim’s Jorethang, a 37-year-old man brutally murdered his 33-year-old wife following a heated argument, police reported on Friday. The tragic event occurred around 1 am at their rented home in East Majhigaon. During the altercation, Bhim Kumar Rai attacked his wife, Smrita Rai, with a sharp weapon, resulting in her death.

After committing the crime, Rai surrendered to the police at the Jorethang station. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

The couple leaves behind two young children, aged 7 and 2 and a half, who are now in the care of other family members, according to the police.