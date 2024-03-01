Counterfeit Lottery printing Press Busted By Siliguri Police ; Four Detained

Siliguri, 01 March : Siliguri Police Station initiated a calculated operation within the confines of Maharaja Colony, situated in Ward No. 04 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, leading to the apprehension of four individuals allegedly involved in orchestrating a fraudulent lottery scheme operating from a printing press in Siliguri.

According to reliable sources, the police commenced their operation on Friday afternoon at the said printing press, whereupon they confiscated numerous cartons suspected to contain counterfeit lottery tickets. It has come to light that this printing press has been clandestinely churning out tickets for three different lottery companies over an extended period, prompting the authorities to take decisive action. Presently, law enforcement is deeply engrossed in a thorough investigation of the entire affair.

This incident serves as a timely reminder for citizens to remain vigilant against the proliferation of fake lottery schemes, which not only deceive unsuspecting individuals but also undermine the integrity of legitimate lottery operations. Such illicit activities not only jeopardize the financial well-being of individuals but also tarnish the reputation of genuine lottery enterprises. It is imperative for the public to exercise caution and report any suspicious activities to the authorities promptly.