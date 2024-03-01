STP PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD., CELEBRATES SILVER JUBILEE 1999 TO 2024

Pakyong, 01 February : STP Pharmaceuticals Private Limited was established in March 1999 in the small hamlet of Sangkhola, 4 kms upriver from Singtam, as a Small Scale Industry (SSI). It is the first Pharmaceutical company of Sikkim.

It was established in collaboration with Franco Indian Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai. This was the brain child of the company President, Mr. Taga Khampa. He established the company with the vision that it would bring about employment to the poor and needy and also much required revenue to the state.

Starting with 60 employees and a production output of 3 Lakh units per month, it now has 220 employees, 95% of which are locals, with a production output of 19 Lakh units per month. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the company also played a part in the development of Sangkhola, which has now become a settlement of concrete buildings and flourishing commerce.

The company President, Mr. Taga Khampa, is and has been, ably supported and assisted by his 2 sons, Tsultrim Rinchen Khampa & Tenzing Yonten Khampa, to bring about this success. It may also be noted that the company continues to operate beyond the Tax holiday provided by the Central Industrial Policy.

The company has given revenue, as Taxes and Duties, to the government to the tune of more than Rs. 100 cores in the last 25 years.

Though the company falls under the Small Scale Industry bracket and does not attract the CSR act, it has helped the state and its people in the time of natural calamities.

The company has made these contributions

1. In the aftermath of the September 2011 Earthquake, the company donated Rs. 10 lakh to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

2. During the Covid Pandemic, the company distributed PPE kits and sanitizers both in 2020 & 2021 as was recognised as Front Line Warriors by the DC.

3. In the aftermath of the Teesta floods in October 2023, the company distributed Kitchenware, utensils & miscellaneous items to 150 affected households, both in Sikkim and West Bengal.

A sum of Rs. 10 lakh was also donated to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

In these last 25 years the company has also received National award in 2008 for Outstanding Entrepreneurship in MSME in the Entire North-East Region from the then Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh.

The company was also received appreciation from His Excellency the Governor of Sikkim in 2022 for supporting his adopted village Beng Phegyong.

It has also made numerous small contributions to the help the people of Sangkhola in their needs.

The company thanks the Management of Franco-Indian Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, for having faith in its ability to manufacture their products to their highest standards.

On the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of the company, a Grand celebration was conducted at the company premises chaired by the President Mr. Taga Khampa accompanied by his two sons.

On this occasion the Management presented citations and cash awards to 17 of its present employees who have been with the company from its inception. Gifts were also given to all the employees to mark the occasion followed by lunch.

Share this: Facebook

X

