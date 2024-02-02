Traffic Advisory Following 12th SKM Foundation Day From Pakyong District Police

Pakyong, 2 Febraury : A traffic advisory video has been released to the general public for 4th February by SP Pakyong District Karma Gyamtso Bhutia regarding the use of National Highway 10 (NH10) for the convenience of the public. Individuals traveling to and from their destinations on this date are urged to cross NH10 by 7 AM as there is a political function of the SKM Party at Rangpo Public Ground on the same day. The SP further appeals to people not to park their vehicles along NH10 on that specific day. Additionally, the general public attending the 12th SKM Foundation Day is requested to display the driver’s phone number along with the name on the vehicle’s dashboard or windshield.

Parking facilities are available at four locations for the convenience of vehicles: IBM, Mazigaon, SDM Office Area Mining, and Shangrila Pharma Mamring. For heavy vehicles, only those carrying essential items are permitted through the thoroughfare. Restrictions for other heavy vehicles are imposed from 5 AM to 9 PM.

Residents in Pakyong, Rongli, Rorathang, and Rhenock areas can travel one-way towards Rangpo – Rorathang. However, on their return, they can travel via Ranipul towards Pakyong up to their destination.

Candidates appearing for the SPSC Written Exam are advised to reach Gangtok early, either by February 3rd (Saturday) or by 7 AM via NH10 in Rangpo on 4th Febraury. For any traffic-related queries, the public can contact the helpline at 9800653010.

In the other hand SKM Party has released press release for convenience of SPSC Mains candidates to reach Gangtok early by Saturday. Due to unavailability situation of taxies , traffic issues on Sunday party has provided free lodging and fooding facilities at two guesthouse in Limbu Bhawan and Tamang Bhawan. Candidates must mandatorily show their hall-ticket/ admit card before getting staying facility at said guesthouse.