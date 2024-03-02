KN Rai Assault Case : Six Arrested, One Still Absconding

Namchi, 02 March : Melli Police team have apprehended six individuals in connection with the assault incident involving former Speaker and Minister KN Rai. According to police sources, efforts are underway to locate a seventh individual believed to be linked to the case.

Three of the suspects were detained within the confines of Kubindey Forest, while the fourth was nabbed near Melli Gumpa early morning. Additionally, two more individuals were taken into custody earlier this morning.

The identities of the arrested individuals will be disclosed during a scheduled press conference today, as per official statements.

The charges leveled against them encompass various sections of the law, including Sections 307 (pertaining to attempted murder), 341 (involving wrongful restraint), 324 (related to causing grievous harm with dangerous weapons), 427 (involving mischief causing damage), and 34 (pertaining to actions carried out by multiple individuals in furtherance of common intent). The attack on KN Rai occurred in broad daylight within the vicinity of Melli on Friday.

A recent imaging examination has unveiled deformation to facial bones of KN Rai following a vicious attack by hooligans on Friday in Mazigaon, Melli.

Currently, KN Rai is receiving medical care at Neotia Getwel Hospital in Siliguri, where he has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Dr. PD Bhutia, speaking to the media late last night, conveyed the critical nature of Rai’s condition, indicating a potential need for surgical intervention given the extent of his injuries.

The individuals detained in connection with the brutal assault case of KN Rai are identified as follows: Laxman Rai, Awan Tamang, Jiten Rai, David Rai, Saroj Thapa, and Karan Tamang.

Police efforts to locate the seventh individual are being conducted with utmost intensity.

Dr. Tshering Namgyal Gyatso, the Superintendent of Police in Namchi, briefed the media on the formal FIR lodged by SDF functionary Dr. Shiva Prasad Timsina around 2:30 PM and 3:00 PM at Melli PS , detailing a brutal attack by hooligans at Kerabari Mazigaon Melli. According to the FIR, the assailants arrived in a white Xylo vehicle with the registration number SK 01 Z 0010, and fled the scene after severely assaulting Senior Vice President of the Party, KN Rai, and others.

Upon receiving the FIR, Dr. Tshering Namgyal Gyatso personally intervened and visited the Melli Police Station where the FIR was lodged. During his visit, he engaged with the concerned party members. Subsequently, two teams were formed to search for the accused. Additional teams were dispatched to search areas including Kubindey Jungle, Melli Dara Area, and Triveni areas.

The FIR was registered at Melli Police Station, invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code. An intensive combing operation commenced around 10:30 PM, resulting in the apprehension of Laxman Rai, Jiten Rai, and David Rai in Kubindey Jungle. Another team, around 2 AM on Saturday, apprehended Avan Tamang near Melli Gumpa Area.

In another operation, two more accused, Karan Tamang and Saroj Thapa, were apprehended from Tiveni jungle on Saturday morning at 6 AM. The charges against them include Sections 307 (attempted murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 324 (causing grievous harm with dangerous weapons), 427 (mischief causing damage), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Dr. Tshering Namgyal Gyatso informed the media that immediate action was taken upon receiving information and the FIR. Efforts to apprehend the seventh absconding suspect are underway.

The search and apprehension operations were conducted with full determination and coordination, with assistance from several officials and police personnel from Jorthang. However, Dr. Tshering Namgyal Gyatso clarified that all those arrested are from the Melli area. Statements from the arrested individuals are being corroborated to ascertain the motive behind the brutal attack.

The seventh individual allegedly linked to KN Rai assault case, Joel Rai was apprehended by Melli Police. So far now seven individuals are detained in the case.

KN Rai has been airlifted to Max Hospital Delhi from Neotia Getwel Hospital Siliguri under Leave Against Medical Advise LAMA.