Grand Finale of Kirawa Khannupa Khannuma 2024 (Miss and Mr Rai) Concludes

Gangtok, March 2 (IPR): Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang, accompanied by Madam Krishna Rai, graced the Grand Finale of the 1st North East India & Himalayan Region- Kirawa Khannupa Khannuma 2024 (Miss and Mr. Rai) at Paruhang Sapten Mankhim, International Kirat Rai Linguistic and Cultural Research Center Ranka, today.

The event was organised by Akhil Kirat Rai Sangh Sikkim-Youth Wing.

The event had the presence of Mr MN Sherpa, Minister, Mr LN Sharma, Minister, Mr BS Panth, Minister, Mr Jacob Khaling Rai, Political Secretary to CM, Mr KB Rai, MLA, Former MLAs, Mr Tenzing Lamtha, Advisor, IT Department, Ms Anjita Rajalim, Adhyaksha Namchi District, Ms Anita Rai, Up-Adhyaksha-Gyalshing District, Mr NB Chettri, Mayor- GMC, Ms Kala Rai, Councillor- Lower Sichey, Officers, Officials, Mr Mohan Dungmali, President- AKRS Sikkim and members of Akhil Kirat Rai Sangh (AKRS) Sikkim, Esteemed dignitaries from Nepal, Darjeeling, Kurseong, Siliguri, Doars, Manipur and Meghalaya and distinguished guests.



In his address, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang commended the organisers for their efforts in promoting culture and tradition through such platforms. He emphasised the importance of preserving and celebrating the unique heritage of Sikkim’s various communities.

He said such peasants aim to promote cultural heritage and traditional values among the younger generation.

The Chief Minister encouraged the younger generation to cultivate a strong curiosity for understanding Language, Culture, and Tradition. Additionally, he emphasised the importance of nurturing the next generation to uphold and promote the diverse cultural heritage of all communities.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the State Government consistently collaborates with all communities, offering full assistance to support the preservation and enhancement of language, culture, and tradition in the State.

Ms. Alisha Rai, the Guest Artist from Nepal, in her address expressed her gratitude to the people of Sikkim for the warm welcome accorded to her.

Further, she emphasised the significance of cultural intelligence and learning for future generations, stressing the importance of understanding one’s roots and working towards cultural preservation.

Ms Rai urged individuals to cultivate an interest in learning and understanding of language and culture.

Following the programme, the pageant featured an array of captivating performances, ranging from traditional dances and musical renditions to fashion showcases, all embodying the vibrant essence of Kirat-Rai culture.

A total of 36 contestants qualified for the Grand Finale, where Miss Sabita Rai from Namchi District and Mr Darshan Rai from Gyalshing District secured the prestigious titles of Kirawa Khannupa Khannuma (Miss and Mr Rai) for the year 2024.

The titles of 1st runners-up was awarded to Mr Prabin Rai from Pakyong District and Ms Salome Rai from Manipur. Meanwhile, the 2nd runners-up was bestowed upon Mr Taya Hang Rai from Gangtok District and Ms Akshyata Rai from Namchi District.

Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang and Madam Krishna Rai took the stage to bestow the titles of Kirawa Khannupa Khannuma (Miss Rai and Mr Rai) 2024 to the winners, symbolising the celebration of talent and community spirit within the community.

The winners expressed their gratitude for the chance to represent their community and vowed to serve as inspirations for preserving culture and heritage for future generations.

Earlier the welcome address was presented by Ms Bina Rai, AKRS-Sikkim.

The event concluded with a musical performance by Mr Uday Sotang and Ms Manila Sotang, Guest artists from Nepal.

Share this: Facebook

X

