Golay Holds SDF Accountable for Political Assassinations During Their 25-Year Governance

Jorthang, 03 March : Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, turned the spotlight on the opposition party, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), amidst allegations surrounding the assault case of former speaker KN Rai at Jorthang during 1st State Level Self Help Group (SHG) Bharosa Sammelan 2024. Golay, in a pointed move, has called upon the SDF to account for a series of clandestine political assassinations that occurred during the 25-year tenure of the Chamling-led SDF government. These incidents include the mysterious deaths of individuals such as Nandalal Sharma, Chauhan of Mangsari, and Mahesh Subba of Daramdin.

Expressing his dismay, Golay criticized the SDF for pointing fingers at his government regarding the assault case of KN Rai, which unfolded last Friday in Melli. Golay vehemently asserted that within a mere 12 hours of the assault, the Melli police team swiftly apprehended the accused individuals involved in the crime, alongside seizing the vehicle utilized in the commission of the offense. Golay emphasized his own personal involvement, stating that he tirelessly directed the police administration throughout the night, ensuring a comprehensive search operation leading to the immediate arrest of the absconding suspects who had fled the scene following the heinous attack on the former speaker and minister, KN Rai. Additionally, Golay underscored that, as a result of stringent directives issued to the police, seven individuals were successfully apprehended.