KN Rai Assault Case : DGP Paid Visit To Governor at Raj Bhavan

Gangtok, 4 March : In compliance with the directive issued by the Governor of Sikkim, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the Director General of Police (DGP), Shri AK Singh, paid a visit to the Governor at Raj Bhavan today. During the meeting, the DGP provided the Governor with a detailed account of the recent outbreak of violence on March 1st, 2024. This incident occurred in Melli bazaar, falling under the jurisdiction of Melli SHO, where former Speaker Shri KN Rai and others were subjected to assault by unidentified assailants.

The DGP assured the Governor that the investigation proceedings are under vigilant supervision by the Police Headquarters. In response, the Governor emphasized the paramount importance of maintaining peace and urged the citizens of Sikkim to place their trust in the investigative authorities and the dedicated efforts of the Police Department. He stressed the significance of upholding Sikkim’s reputation as a peaceful state within India, where the principles of law and order are upheld, and all segments of society coexist harmoniously.

Furthermore, the Governor called upon the people of Sikkim to remain committed to democratic values and contribute actively towards the social and economic progress of the state. He reiterated the need for unity and solidarity among citizens to safeguard the image of Sikkim as a beacon of peace and development in the nation.