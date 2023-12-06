CAP is ‘CAP Sikkim’, gets registered in ECI

Gangtok, 06 Dec : The Citizen Action Party (CAP) has officially etched its presence in the political landscape of Sikkim by registering with the Election Commission of India (ECI). This significant milestone marks a historic moment for CAP, a group of like-minded political leaders who initially operated under the banner of Sikkim Reform Party from 2022 until January 23, 2023 when the new name of group ‘CAP’ was born. On Wednesday, during a press briefing, CAP announced its official registration at the ECI Office in Gangtok.

CAP’s working president, LP Kafley, shared details of the registration, including the assigned registration number: Reg no: 56/062/2023, PPS-IV 1951. Party has registered as ‘CAP Sikkim’ he added. Notably, CAP has decided not to unveil a party flag and intends to solely rely on a symbol for the upcoming elections next year as it seeks the support of voters. In addition, CAP made it clear that it will not enter into alliances with any other parties, whether on a regional or national level. The party is set to chart its political course independently as it gears up for the upcoming electoral challenges.