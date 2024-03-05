Singling SC Lifts Sikkim Premier League 2, 3-0 against Thunderbolt North Utd

Gangtok, March 4 (IPR): The final match was played between Singling SC and Thunderbolt North United. Singling SC won the match and lifted the second edition of Sikkim Premier League with a scoreline of 3-0.



Singling Goalkeeper Mr Pranup Limboo was awarded the Man of the Match during the final match.

Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang, graced the closing ceremony of Sikkim Premier League season 2 as the Chief Guest at Paljor Stadium, today.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Madam Krishna Rai, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, MP Lok Sabha, Political Secretary to Chief Minister, Advisors, Chairpersons, Deputy Mayor GMC, Secretaries, SP Gangtok, Senior Officers from various line departments and Director of Football Development Private Limited.

The post-match ceremony also included following special awards for players through the hands of Chief Guest and diginitaries:

Emerging Player of the final- Mr Sahil Limboo (Singling SC).

Emerging Player of the tournament– Mr Sahil Limboo (Singling SC).

Fair Play Award– Siniolchu FC (Namchi).

Golden Glove Award– Mr Pranup Limboo (Singling FC).

Golden Ball Award– Mr M Shokhrukh (Singling FC).

Golden Boot Award– Mr Karan Rai (Aakraman SC)

The Champions takes home cash Prize Rs 20,00,000 (Twenty Lakh), Runners-Up Rs 10,00,000 (Ten Lakh).

The closing ceremony also had notable presence of Bollywood singer Angaraag Mahanta (Papon) and Nepali artists such as Ms Melina Rai, Ms Milan Newar, Mr Anand Karki, Mr Uday Sotang and Mrs Manila Sotang.

The semi-finalists of the tournament- Sikkim Dragons FC and Aakraman SC also received cash prizes, respectively.

Visuals

