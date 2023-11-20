Uncle and Nephew Shave Heads in Disappointment After India’s Defeat in the 2023 World Cup

Siliguri, November 20: A somber moment unfolded as the previously unbeaten Team India, having triumphed in all nine tournaments, faced defeat against Australia in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The entire nation had been optimistic, believing that the home team had given their best in every match, with the heightened expectation that Team India would effortlessly clinch the coveted trophy. Unfortunately, things did not unfold as anticipated for the 1.5 billion Indians who were glued to their TV sets and the Hotstar App, watching the match live from Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In Shivmandir, emotions ran high as an uncle and his nephew (Mama and Bhatij) decided to express their disappointment by shaving their heads.

Report By Uma Sha