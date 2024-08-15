Sikkim celebrates 78th Independence Day

Gangtok, August 15 (IPR): Sikkim celebrated the 78th Independence Day with significant events and initiatives. During the State-level celebrations, held at Paljor Stadium, Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang-Golay attended as the Chief Guest, today. He made several important launches and inaugurations namely Web-based Integrated Land Record Management System, developed by the Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department, aims to streamline and manage land records more efficiently. An Amin Management System Application was also introduced, this application will further enhance land record management and administration.

A Mother Pod Facility set up at various locations around Gangtok District, was also inaugurated to improve services, particularly for mothers, the Mobile Application and Mother Pod Facility falls under the purview of District Collectorate Office, Gangtok. The Chief Minister also unveiled the official logo and jingle to mark 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood, developed by the Information and Public Relations Department. A poster of Training Video on Aquifer based Spring shed Management Learning from Sikkim of the Science and Technology Department, was also released. A Strategic Urban Vision Document SK UD 2047 was launched by the Chief Minister developed by Urban Development Department, outlines the long-term urban planning vision for Sikkim. A Statistical Journal 2024, book published by the Directorate of Economics, Statistics, Monitoring and Evaluation (DESM&E) was also released, providing valuable statistical data and insights for the state.

The programme began with Chief Minister hoisting the National Flag, followed by National salute and review of the Independence Day parade.

The march past was participated by the smart contingents from Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sikkim Armed Police, 2nd IRBn, 3rd IRBn, Sikkim Police (Male Platoon), Sikkim Police (Female Platoon), Sikkim Forest (Female Platoon), Home Guards and Civil Defense, National Cadet Corps Sikkim, Sikkim Police Pipe Band, Sikkim Police Brass Band, Tashi Namgyal Senior Secondary School, Tashi Namgyal Academy, Paljor Namgyal Girls Senior Secondary School, Enchey Senior Secondary School, Deorali Girls Senior Secondary School, Tadong Senior Secondary School, West Point Senior Secondary School and Modern Senior Secondary School. The parade was led by Ms Rinku Wangmu Bhutia, Deputy Superintendent of Police.

In his Independence Day address, Chief Minister extended warm greetings to the people of Sikkim and the entire nation. He said that today, we celebrate the cherished freedom and also remembered the freedom fighters, whose sacrifices remain a source of inspiration, as we strive towards a more inclusive and prosperous future.

He informed regarding the upcoming 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood in 2025. To commemorate this milestone, the State Government plans to organise a year-long celebration under the theme “Sunaulo Sikkim, Samridha Sikkim – Samarth Sikkim” (Golden Sikkim – Prosperous Sikkim – Capable Sikkim).

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Prime Minister would be invited to be the chief guest for these celebrations, highlighting the importance of this occasion. To ensure the success of the anniversary events, various Government Departments have been directed to formulate comprehensive plans and strategies. The year-long celebration aims to showcase Sikkim’s achievements, culture, and vision for the future, reflecting the theme of prosperity and capability.

He emphasized the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage in an era dominated by technological advancements like the internet, Google, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). He highlighted the dual responsibility of embracing modern technology while ensuring that our cultural traditions, values, and identities remain intact.

“Our traditions and values are the foundation upon which our society is built, and they must be preserved for future generations,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that environmental protection is one of the pillars of Sikkim’s development and underscored the critical importance of environmental protection as a key component of Sikkim’s developmental agenda. He introduced the initiative “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, (A Tree in the Name of Mother), urging every citizen to plant a tree in honor of their mother. This initiative, he explained, is not just a tribute to the nurturing spirit of mothers but also a vital step in preserving Sikkim’s rich biodiversity and combating climate change.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration, emphasizing that the journey towards a developed and prosperous India requires the joint efforts of all sections of society. “As a civil society, it is our collective responsibility to work hand in hand to realize the dream of ‘Viksit Bharat. Our success lies in our ability to work as a cohesive team, and contribute their best,” he stated.



The Chief Minister also enumerated various initiatives of the State Government meant for the upliftment of the masses such as Sikkim Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana (SASY), Bahini Yojana, Mero Rukh Mero Santati and others. He emphasised that the State Government through its innovative projects will continuously work for the welfare of the public. He also spoke about the overall development of sectors such as Health, Animal Husbandry, Tourism, Education, which is vital for the state.

The Chief Minister, extended his congratulations to the awardees and added that their unwavering dedication and exemplary service are pivotal to the progress of thestate. Their exceptional contributions serve as a reminder that each step forward brings us closer to a more prosperous and equitable Sikkim.

He further urged everyone to actively engage in the collective effort of building the state and nation. “Together, as Team Sikkim, we need to forge ahead with unity and determination, striving towards a future where everyone has the opportunity to succeed. Our journey is one of collaboration and continuous progress”, he said.

During the programme, it was also announced that Police Medals for Meritorious Service received from the Ministry of Home Affairs is being awarded to Mr Pratap Pradhan, Sikkim Police, Deputy Inspector General Special Branch.

In the presentation of Police Medals, the Pin-up President’s Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service was received from MHA to Sub-Fire Officer, Mr Raj Kumar Pradhan and the Pin up President’s Correctional Medal for Meritorious Services was received from MHA to Assistant, Sub Jailor, Mr Jigmee Dorjee Bhutia.

The Chief Minister also presented the State Meritorious Service Award to the employees of the Government of Sikkim for their services and dedication to the State in the course of their career. They are:

Mr Dinker Gurung, Chief Town Planner, Urban Development Department

Mr Gayden Gary Chopel, Chief Town Planner, Gangtok Municipal Corporation

Mr Khus Bahadur Subba, Chief Pay and Accounts Officer, Treasury, Pay and Accounts Office, Soreng district, Finance Department

Mr Tshering Dorjee Bhutia, Joint Director, Directorate of Handlooms and Handicrafts under Commerce and Industries Department

Mr Kiran Kumar Thatal, SDM, Chungthang, Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department

Mr Damodar Ojha, Deputy Secretary, Department of Personnel

Mr Buddhi Man Karki, Senior Accounts Officer, Finance Department

Mr D R Acharya, Deputy Director, DAC, Pakyong district

Mrs Sushma Pradhan, Deputy Director, Tourism and Civil Aviation Department

Mr Sonam Palzor Lepcha, Deputy Director, Sports and Youth Affairs Department

Mr Gunjaman Rai, Sub-Inspector, Traffic, Police Headquarters

Mr Chandra Kumar Chettri, Sub-Inspector, State Reserve Lines, Police Headquarters

Mr Dharam Das Chettri, Sub-Inspector, CB-CID, Police Headquarters

Mr B B Subba, Office Superintendent, SDM Office, Dentam

Ms Kadem Bhutia, Office Superintendent, Election Department

Mr Tamchey Lepcha, Sr Pressman, Printing and Stationery Department

Mr Chetnath Bhattarai, Photographer, Information and Public Relations Department

Mr Laxuman Sharma, LDC, Women and Child Development Department

Mr Sunil Rajak, Dhobi, STNM Hospital, Sochakgang, Health and Family Welfare Department

Likewise, Mr M Bharani Kumar Secretary Health and Welfare Department was accorded with a Certificate of Appreciation and cash reward of Rupees Fifty Thousand for his outstanding and exemplary performance for conducting peaceful and successful General Elections 2024 as District Collector Gyalshing District for which, he has also been recognized as the best performing District Election Officer.

Certificate of Appreciation alongwith cash reward of Rupees 50,000/- were accorded to the following in recognition of their services and commendable contribution in their field of duty and during the flash flood that occurred on 4th October 2023.

Mr Sonam Palden Barfungpa, Principal ATTC, Bardang, Education Department

Ms Sujata Rai, Head Mistress, Dhargaon Primary School, Namchi district, Education Department

Mr Ramesh Kumar Gurung, Labour, Roads and Bridges Department

Additionally, a Certification of Appreciation was presented in order to recognize the exemplary contributions made by a Non Governmental Organisation ‘17000 Ft Foundation’ for their efforts in developing infrastructure and in providing quality education in remote schools of the State. Mr Sonam Dawa Director and co-founder of 17000 Ft Foundation received the felicitation.

Similarly, Major Pema Dorjee Bhutia was felicitated for receiving Gallantry Award on the occasion of Republic Day 2024. A cash incentive of Rupees One Lakh was awarded to him in recognition of displaying a high degree of professionalism for leading a crucial, high stake covert Mission under uncertain circumstances in one of the threatened sector in the Himalayas, as a part of “Operation Snow Leopard” as an Assault Troop, Commander, thus preventing the adversary from jeopardizing the National Security.

Under the Information and Public Relations Department, a logo design competition, celebrating 50 years of statehood encompassing Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage and demographic diversity was recently held, for which, the following has been shortlisted, and were presented with Rupees Twenty Five Thousand each:

Mr Saran Subba

Mr Bishal Gurung

Mr Deo Raj Poudyal

It maybe mentioned that Mr Saran Subba’s, design will be used in all the official logo for 50th Statehood celebration.

On the occasion, Official Jingle on the theme ‘Sunaulo ani Samriddha Sikkim’ was also released by the Chief Minister. The jingle is written and composed by Mr Umesh Sunam, Director IPRD.

Under Sports and Youth Affairs Department, the following sportsperson received a citation letter and cash awards from the Chief Minister, they are:

Boxer Mr Sayal Kami, was conferred with the State Sports Gold Award, 2024 with a cash prize of Rupees Five Lakhs.

Athlete Mr Anchal Rai was conferred with the State Sports Silver Award, 2024 with a cash prize of Rupees Three Lakhs.

Athlete Ms Sapana Khanal was conferred with the State Sports Bronze Award, with a cash prize of Rupees Two Lakhs.

In recognition of his journalistic endeavours and unwavering dedication Senior Journalist, Executive Editor Sikkim Reporter, Mr Chetan Gazmer was conferred with the 2nd Teesta Rangeet Aviral Kalam Purashkar with the cash prize of Rupees One Lakh One Thousand on the occasion.

Under, Education Department Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) topper of State Government Schools for the year 2024 were also felicitated, they are as follows:

List of Topper Class (X)

Master Avas Sheshan Tamang (95.20%), Government Senior Secondary School, SMC Rangpo, Pakyong district

Master Prabhakar Adhikari (94.60%), Government Senior Secondary School, Lingee, Namchi district

Master Anubav Sharma (93.40%), Government Senior Secondary School, Rhenock, Pakyong district

List of Toppers Class XII (Humanities)

Master Sayar Karki (95.60%), Government Senior Secondary School Sadam, Namchi district

Master Aakriti Sapkota (94.40%), Government Senior Secondary School,Mamring Biring, Pakyong district

Master Marina Chettri (93.80%), Government Senior Secondary School Bermoik Martam, Gyalshing district

List of Toppers Class XII (Science)

Master Pratik Chettri (90%), Government Senior Secondary School, Lingmoo Kolthang, Namchi district

Master Sana Rung Limboo (89.60%), Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gyalshing district

Master Abinash Chettri (89.20%), Government Senior Secondary School TNSS, Gangtok district

List of Toppers class XII (Commerce)

Master Nirmala Dabari (88.60%), Government Senior Secondary School Samdong, Gangtok district

Master Abhinay Bhattarai (86.40%), Government Senior Secondary School, Mamring Biring, Pakyong district

Master Kumar Rohit Anand (84.60%), Government Senior Secondary School Singtam, Gangtok district

List of Toppers Class XII (Vocational)

Master Ayog Sharma (86.20%), Government Senior Secondary School Mamring Biring, Pakyong district

Master Sangay Tashi Sherpa (83.40%), Government Senior Secondary School Ribdi, Soreng district

Master Adarsh Subba (81.20%), Government Senior Secondary School SMC Rangpo, Pakyong District.

During the occasion, the all round best platoon Division A was given to Sikkim Police Female. Whereas, all round best platoon Division B was handed over to Home Guards and Civil Defence. While, Tashi Namgyal Academy received the Best School Contigent Award.

The Independence Day function was also marked by band display and various cultural extravaganza including performance by cultural troupe from the states of Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh.

