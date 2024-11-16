Mystery of Bhanu Nagar Murder Case Solved: Police Arrest Three

The highly debated Bhanu Nagar murder case, which shook the entire Darjeeling Hills and Siliguri, has finally reached its conclusion. During a press conference today, DCP East Rakesh Singh unveiled the details, explaining how the murder of a young woman living in a rented house in Bhanu Nagar was carried out and by whom. While speculation had been rampant since November 8, the police had been diligently and discreetly working to solve the case.

The incident first came to light on November 7, when Bhakti Nagar Police were informed about the murder of 26-year-old Pushpa Chettri. Her body was found in her rented accommodation, her throat slit with a sharp weapon. The police immediately sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of murder against unknown persons based on a complaint by the victim’s family.

Investigation and Arrests

A special team was formed to investigate the case, utilizing physical, intelligence, and digital sources. Investigators discovered that Pushpa Chettri hailed from Bagrakote but lived alone in Bhanu Nagar, where she worked at a beauty parlor. Initial arrests did not yield significant leads.

However, police intelligence later revealed that two suspects, Abhishek Dorjee (35) and Rustam Vishwakarma (19), had visited Bhanu Nagar around 10:30 PM on November 7. They stayed briefly and left after committing the crime. Abhishek left for Chennai the next day, while Rustam stayed hidden in the Siliguri area.

A police team tracked Abhishek to Chennai and arrested him with the help of local authorities. During interrogation, he confessed to the murder, implicating Rustam as an accomplice. Based on his information, Rustam and a woman, identified as the wife of an army personnel, were arrested in Bagrakote.

Motive Behind the Murder

The investigation revealed that the motive stemmed from an illicit affair. Pushpa had been in a relationship with an army man for over two years. When the man tried to end the relationship, Pushpa resisted, reportedly threatening and blackmailing him.

The man’s wife, identified as Mrs. Poudel , learned of the affair and, in an effort to protect her family, allegedly hired Abhishek and Rustam to murder Pushpa. They were reportedly paid ₹1,00,000 as an advance for the crime.

Current Status

The army man’s wife has been arrested, while her husband, currently stationed in Punjab, is under investigation. Both hired killers and the wife are now in police custody. Bhakti Nagar Police are continuing their detailed investigation.