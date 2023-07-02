National Doctor’s Day 2023 Observed

National Doctor’s Day is observed annually on 1st July to recognise and appreciate the valuable contributions of doctors and medical professionals to society. The occasion also aims to promote understanding of the importance of doctors, their selfless commitment, and the profound influence they possess in improving the health and well-being of individuals and communities.

In recognition of the selfless dedication of doctors as healthcare providers, Sikkim Government Doctor’s Welfare Association (SDGWA) organised a special programme in a local hotel, at Gangtok today.

The programme was graced by Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang as the Chief Guest. Also present at the programme were Chief Secretary, Shri V.B. Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, Shri R. Telang, Health Advisor, Shri.K B Gurung, Secretary, Health Department, Shri Tsewang Gyachho,

Secretary, DOP, Shri Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, Secretary, Ecclesiastical Department, Dr. Passang Dorjee Phempu and senior officers of Health Department and doctors from various districts.



The theme for this year’s National Doctor’s Day, “Honouring Resilience and Healing Hands,” is a tribute to the unwavering dedication and perseverance of medical professionals who tirelessly served during the challenging times of the pandemic, to express gratitude and recognise the tireless efforts and invaluable contributions of healthcare providers on this significant day.

The Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, in his address, extended warm greetings to doctors across all districts on the occasion of National Doctor’s Day. He emphasised the significance of celebrating this day, which coincides with the birth and death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.C. Roy, a highly skilled and talented doctor who also served as the second Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Similarly, he expressed his gratitude to the entire medical fraternity for their relentless dedication to serving the society and acknowledged their contribution to the enhancement of healthcare facilities in the state and for their assistance in implementing government policies.



Furthermore, he highlighted the crucial role played by doctors during the pandemic, which resulted in the state gaining recognition for its exceptional healthcare facilities. He also discussed several initiatives undertaken by the government to enhance healthcare, such as establishing oxygen plants and improving dialysis facilities across all districts.

Additionally, he addressed the provision of free MBBS seats by the government and encouraged students to reciprocate by assisting five families in need. He also informed the audience about the establishment of a dedicated team by the state government to facilitate kidney transplant for patients. Furthermore, he assured that all queries raised during the programme would be duly addressed.

Medical Superintendent, STNM, Dr. K B Gurung, during his welcome address. expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for attending the programme despite his busy schedule.

Likewise, he thanked the state government for their support to the medical fraternity, including the provision of providing latest equipment in all districts, the construction of super specialty wings, and distribution of free medication. Dr. Gurung also extended his appreciation to the state government for their unwavering support during the pandemic and their continuous efforts in assisting the medical fraternity to enhance the quality of healthcare services in the state.

Subsequently, the programme proceeded with a felicitation ceremony for the Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, by members of various organisations, including the Sikkim Government Doctor’s Welfare Association (SDGWA), Sikkim Divyang Sahayata Samiti (established in 1999 to support physically disabled individuals), and the Nurse’s Association.

In recognition of their dedicated years of service, Chief Minister, Shri Prem Singh Tamang felicitated the retiring doctors as a gesture of appreciation. Additionally, Dr. Bikash Gurung, a Senior Consultant and medical coordinator presently at BLK Hospital in New Delhi, was also honoured for his unwavering commitment to serving the people of Sikkim.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister offered medical assistance to Ms. Leela Maya Pradhan from Divyang Sahayata Samiti, facilitating her prosthetic leg treatment. Additionally, financial support was provided to Ms. Swarna Prabha Gurung to aid in the completion of her higher studies in Australia.

During the Annual Presidential Speech of SGDWA, Dr Subash Tamang, provided an overview of the operations of different divisions within the department. He also highlighted the issues presented to the Chief Minister and expressed hope that these concerns would be addressed accordingly.

The programme also witnessed musical performances by the doctors. The programme concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Nirmal Gurung (SGDWA).

