UCC deemed unnecessary in current Sikkimese context : JAC 

The Symposium on Uniform Civil Code held in Sikkim and organized by the Joint Action Council (JAC) reached its conclusion following a full day of discussions.

According to the findings of the event, taking into account Article 371F and the customary practices observed by different communities in Sikkim, it has been determined that there is presently no need for implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the region.

The proposal for such a code is deemed unnecessary and undesirable in the current Sikkimese context.

