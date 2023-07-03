Free WiFi to advocates, litigants, media personnel, and other stakeholders in Supreme Court

After the summer break, the Supreme Court of India, also known as the Apex Court, reopened on Monday with a new setup that embraces paperless and technology-driven practices. One notable addition is the provision of free WiFi facilities, which are now available for advocates, litigants, and other individuals visiting the court. Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, announced that Courts 1-5 have been equipped with free WiFi, and soon this service will be extended to the bar rooms as well.

While this digital transformation eliminates the need for physical books and papers, it does not mean that the court will completely abandon reliance on these traditional resources. In fact, the top court has redesigned its courtrooms to accommodate modern technology, including additional screens and upgraded video conferencing facilities.

As part of the Supreme Court of India’s e-initiatives, free WiFi is now accessible to advocates, litigants, media personnel, and other stakeholders who visit the court. This technological advancement aligns with the court’s aim to promote transparency and accessibility. In addition, the court has introduced live streaming of constitution bench hearings, allowing people to watch proceedings online.

Initially, the free WiFi facility will be available in the Chief Justice’s Court and Court Nos. 2 to 5, including the corridor and plaza in front. Both waiting areas in front of the plaza canteen, as well as Press Lounge-I & II, will also have WiFi access starting from July 3. The court plans to gradually extend this facility to all courtrooms and adjacent areas, Bar Library-I & II, Ladies’ Bar Room, and Bar Lounge in the future.

