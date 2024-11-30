Tragic Bus Accident in Sikkim: 6 Dead, 15 Injured

A tragic accident occurred on Friday evening involving a daily passenger bus traveling on the Siliguri-Gangtok route. The bus, with registration number WB 73 C 4535 title ‘Quality Bus‘, plunged into a gorge near Atal Setu in Rangpo at Andheri, West Bengal, tumbling approximately 150 feet from NH10 into the Teesta River’s edge. An accident took place under Kalimpong police jurisdiction.

The accident took place approximately around 3:00 PM, prompting an immediate response from locals and law enforcement to rescue the passengers trapped in the vehicle. Tragically, six passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, while 15 others sustained injuries.

The injured were initially rushed to Rangpo Hospital for urgent medical care and later referred to Gangtok for advanced treatment. Ambulances from private companies and the Sikkim Health Department were deployed swiftly to assist in the rescue and evacuation efforts. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, which has left the everyone in distress. Kalimpong DySP Kalyan Gurung speaking with media gave details of deceased, injured.

Name List of Deceased and Injured in Bus Accident at Atal Setu, Rangpo

A tragic bus accident near Atal Setu in Rangpo has left six individuals dead and 15 injured. Below is the list of identified deceased and injured victims. Authorities are working to identify others, with more names to be released shortly. Driver and Conductor of bus are presently undergoing treatment at Singtam Hospital.

List of Deceased

1. Gopal J Prasad – S/O Deonath Prasad, near Tadong School, Deorali, Gangtok

2. Ajay Tamang – Sumsing, PS Jaldhaka (currently residing in Garubathan)

3. One unidentified victim – at Rangpo Hospital

4. Julu Kumari (Juhi) – Resident of Rangpo IBM, PS Rangpo, Sikkim

5. Indrajit Singh – S/O Sanjeet Singh, Paschim Asrampara, Sevok Road, Siliguri

6. Ikbal Hassan – S/O SK Moin Hassan, 83 A/H/9 Belagachia Road, Kolkata

List of Injured

1. Basnti Barma (F, 40 yrs)

2. Nausad Alam (M, 36 yrs)

3. Samir Choudhori (M, 25 yrs)

4. Sazir Alam (M, 55 yrs)

5. Amit Tamang (M, 40 yrs)

6. Shankar Dakua (M, 34 yrs)

7. Nashwad Alam (M, 36 yrs)

8. Suman Choudhori (F, 25 yrs)

9. Sunita Devi (F, 40 yrs)

10. Taufik Alam (M, 24 yrs)

11. Rahul Alam (M, 25 yrs)

12. Deepak Chettri (M, 30 yrs)

13. Patamoli Barman (F, 30 yrs)

14. Sahanawaz (M, 24 yrs)

15. Tajimujiddan Ansari (M, 45 yrs)

Authorities are coordinating rescue and medical efforts to provide assistance to the victims and their families. Further updates on the situation will follow.

More Details Awaiting…

Chief Minister Expresses Grief Over Tragic Bus Accident

The Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident near Bhotey Bhir that occurred earlier today. In a heartfelt message, the CM conveyed condolences to the grieving families who lost their loved ones in the devastating incident.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic bus accident near Bhotey Bhir earlier today. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating incident. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace,” the CM stated.

The Chief Minister also extended thoughts and prayers to the injured and their families, offering words of encouragement. “My thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their families, wishing them strength, comfort, and a swift recovery,” the CM added.

Authorities are continuing efforts to assist the victims and their families during this difficult time.