OFOJ Temporary Employees Of PWD Dept Met CM With Their Grievance

Gangtok, 20 February : Chief Minister, Mr. Prem Singh Tamang, held a meeting with a delegation of temporary laborers and office assistants at the Mintokgang premises on Monday.

These individuals were advocating for promotion and fair treatment within the Public Works Department where they are employed under the OFOJ scheme as Khalashis.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister patiently listened to their grievances, ensuring that all concerns were heard and understood.

He pledged to address their issues fairly and promised comprehensive government support after conducting a thorough examination, with the goal of finding an equitable solution.

Emphasizing the state government’s commitment to serving the people, the Chief Minister highlighted the implementation of employee-friendly policies. These policies are designed to ensure justice and support for workers from various backgrounds and professions.