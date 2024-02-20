State Cabinet Meeting Creates Over 22,000 Posts to Regularize Employment Status

Gangtok, 20 February : In a significant move aimed at bolstering the employment landscape, the state cabinet meeting has approved the creation of 22,746 posts. The primary objective behind this decision is to regularize the employment status of individuals currently engaged in various departments on a temporary basis.

These newly created positions encompass a wide array of roles, including those working on an M.R. basis, Adhoc Basis, Contractual Basis, One Family One Job (OFOJ), employees under Consolidated Pay, Centrally Sponsored Schemes, employees of Campa and JICA projects under the Forest Department, Home Guards, Village Guards, Nurses, ICDS- Aganwadi Workers, helpers, and ASHA Workers within the Department of Personnel (DoP), Govt. of Sikkim.

Similarly, within the Education department, 1948 posts have been established to regularize Pre-Primary, Primary, Graduate, and Post-Graduate Teachers. This move is aimed at providing stability and security to temporary employees who have diligently served in various capacities and have completed four years of service as of December 31, 2023, as announced on February 9, 2024.

These initiatives are poised to provide substantial support to families in need and enhance the confidence of regular staff. Ultimately, they are expected to contribute to the overall well-being and happiness of underprivileged families residing across the state.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to extending a helping hand to deprived families. He stressed the importance of enlightening every household with employment opportunities that lead to economic stability and prosperity. The Chief Minister expressed a fervent vision wherein every member of underprivileged families secures a livelihood to support their loved ones.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister highlighted the deliberate aim of fostering a society that flourishes in safety and security. He underscored the pivotal role played by individuals in guiding future generations through their meaningful contributions.