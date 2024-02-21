Sikkim becomes 2nd state after Delhi to implement AI based Traffic Management System

Pakyong, 21 February : In an effort to combat the escalating traffic congestion in Gangtok, the capital city, amidst the increasing volume of vehicles on the roads each day, authorities have turned to Artificial Intelligence (AI). Gangtok’s Superintendent of Police, Karma Gyamtso Bhutia, announced today that an AI Traffic Management System is being implemented for the first time in the North East region of India, specifically in Sikkim. This system will undergo a trial run at three locations within Gangtok’s jurisdiction.

Sikkim now joins Delhi as the second state in the nation to adopt AI technology for traffic management. Superintendent Bhutia emphasized that this system aims to alleviate traffic congestion, drawing inspiration from its success in Delhi.

He further highlighted an additional feature of the AI traffic management system, which includes the installation of cameras to monitor traffic violations and related offenses.

The trial period spans seven days, during which the system’s performance will be analyzed. Additionally, efforts will be made to familiarize drivers with the functionality of the traffic management system, with the assistance of trained traffic police personnel. Currently, the trial locations include Zero Point, Hospital Dara, and 5th Mile Tadong.

If the trial of this system yields positive results, the other 15-16 AI traffic management systems that have already been installed across various parts of the state will be activated and put into operation.