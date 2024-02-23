Private Spacecraft Odysseus Achieves Historic Moon Landing, Marking 50 Years Since Last US Lunar Mission

Pakyong, 22 February : In a momentous event for space exploration, the Odysseus spacecraft gracefully touched down on the lunar surface, breaking a five-decade hiatus since the United States’ last lunar landing.

The successful landing, which occurred on Thursday (local time), represents a significant milestone in space history, with the Nova-C lander, developed by Intuitive Machines (IM), etching its name as the first privately-owned spacecraft to achieve this feat.

This achievement marks the first soft landing by an American spacecraft on the moon since the conclusion of the Apollo program in 1972. Intuitive Machines’ CEO, Steve Altemus, announced the milestone during a webcast, stating, “We are on the surface, and we are transmitting. Welcome to the moon.” While the company is yet to confirm the status of the lander, initial reports indicate successful contact with the lunar surface.

The landing of Odysseus follows India’s triumph in August 2023, when the Chandrayaan-3 lander made history as the first Indian spacecraft to safely land on the moon. India further solidified its position in lunar exploration by deploying a robotic rover to the uncharted territory of the lunar South Pole.

Odysseus’ touchdown occurred near Malapert A, a crater situated near the moon’s south pole. Despite encountering communication hurdles and missing the expected landing time, Intuitive Machines’ flight controller reassured that the lander remains operational, indicating reception of a faint signal.

NASA, which has been intricately involved in facilitating such missions, emphasized the significance of the chosen landing site. Describing it as a “relatively flat and safe region” within the heavily cratered southern highlands visible from Earth, NASA highlighted the importance of understanding the lunar environment and communication dynamics in this area. This aligns with NASA’s broader objective of exploring the lunar south pole, deemed an ideal location for a prospective astronaut base.

As the sole nation to have sent humans to the moon, with the last manned mission being Apollo 17 in 1972, the United States continues to spearhead lunar exploration efforts, now augmented by the contributions of private entities like Intuitive Machines. With each successful mission, humanity inches closer to unraveling the mysteries of the cosmos and paving the way for future space endeavors.